Csenge Advisory Group Has $903,000 Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $58.79 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $63.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

