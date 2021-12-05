Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 650 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $179.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $183.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.57 and its 200 day moving average is $176.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

