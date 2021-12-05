CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Hits $0.0082

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $16.23 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.54 or 0.08411732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00060687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,310.93 or 1.01427007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00079693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 902,956,432 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

