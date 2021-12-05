CryptEx Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $55,000.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $906,557.18 and approximately $55,000.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.67 or 0.00021701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,898.90 or 0.99493805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00035919 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.51 or 0.00827120 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002047 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

