CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Down 25.4% in November

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 959,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. CRH has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in CRH by 14.2% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CRH by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 73.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in CRH by 19.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

