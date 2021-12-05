Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of HGV stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,432,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $713,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $919,000.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.