Credit Suisse Group Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $105.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.28.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,829 shares of company stock worth $26,737,256 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

