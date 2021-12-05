CREDIT Hits Market Capitalization of $10,373.98 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. CREDIT has a total market cap of $10,373.98 and approximately $6,380.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

