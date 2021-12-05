Craig Hallum Trims 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Target Price to $25.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGHT. Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.92.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $41,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,591 shares of company stock worth $983,398 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in 8X8 by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in 8X8 by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in 8X8 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after acquiring an additional 202,090 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in 8X8 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

