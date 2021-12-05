Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENVX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

