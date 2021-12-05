CPUchain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.00 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. CPUchain has a market cap of $64,758.57 and approximately $25.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPUchain has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One CPUchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.38 or 0.08418241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00078667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,792.77 or 0.98072580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002535 BTC.

CPUchain Profile

CPUchain’s genesis date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 57,844,950 coins. The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain

CPUchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPUchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPUchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

