Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) declared a dividend on Sunday, December 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1941 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19.

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $3.65 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.27 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 15.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

