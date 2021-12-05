Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Holdings Increased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

CRSR opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.11.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSR shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.