Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTMLF opened at $15.07 on Friday. Corporate Travel Management has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

