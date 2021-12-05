Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OFC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.