CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103,617 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.22% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

CORR opened at $3.84 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $57.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -12.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,234,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $217,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

