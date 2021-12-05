Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,863 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 43.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 10.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 16.0% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 10.4% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 171,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 66,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

