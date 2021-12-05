Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $33.80 Million Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 3.11% of UMH Properties worth $33,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter worth $3,161,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 142,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 59.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $9,919,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

