Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $28.64 Million Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 985,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $28,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLD. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

