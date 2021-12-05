Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $10.57 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 54.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $223.33 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $228.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.74 and a 200-day moving average of $200.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

