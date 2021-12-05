Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 15,324 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,397,000 after buying an additional 241,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after buying an additional 205,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,243,000 after buying an additional 67,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,199,000 after buying an additional 76,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after buying an additional 75,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $22.20 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

