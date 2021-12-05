Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Truist boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

NYSE:HD opened at $407.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.51 and a 200-day moving average of $338.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $416.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

