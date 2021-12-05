Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 13.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 111,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,908,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 179.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP opened at $240.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

