Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.600-$14.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Cooper Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.60-$14.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $446.82.

NYSE:COO traded up $13.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.56. The stock had a trading volume of 931,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $327.44 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.76. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

