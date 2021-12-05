Cook Protocol (COOK) Achieves Market Cap of $4.12 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $4.12 million and $2.44 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00058440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.91 or 0.08366739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,293.65 or 0.98361511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,846,647 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

