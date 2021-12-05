Contrasting Tapinator (TAPM) & Its Rivals

Tapinator (OTCMKTS: TAPM) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tapinator to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Tapinator has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator’s rivals have a beta of 1.47, indicating that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tapinator and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A Tapinator Competitors 5.92% 26.50% 6.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tapinator and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapinator Competitors 220 791 1002 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 16.08%. Given Tapinator’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tapinator has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Tapinator shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tapinator and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $4.45 million N/A 22.22 Tapinator Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 10.10

Tapinator’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator. Tapinator is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tapinator rivals beat Tapinator on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting. Tapinator was founded by Khurram Samad in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

