Contrasting Enviro Technologies U.S. (EVTN) & Its Rivals

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS: EVTN) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Enviro Technologies U.S. to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies U.S. -581.91% N/A -108.50% Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors -7.57% 1.03% 3.90%

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 -$1.03 million -0.74 Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors $2.65 billion $329.52 million 32.93

Enviro Technologies U.S.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S.. Enviro Technologies U.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies U.S.’s peers have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enviro Technologies U.S. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors 282 1037 1576 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.56%. Given Enviro Technologies U.S.’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enviro Technologies U.S. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enviro Technologies U.S. peers beat Enviro Technologies U.S. on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

