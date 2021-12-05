ContentBox (BOX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18,925.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 51.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $799,108.49 and approximately $18,925.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013341 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00206557 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001129 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

