Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will announce sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the highest is $3.05 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.37. 3,122,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,593. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,068,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

