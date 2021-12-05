Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will announce sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the highest is $3.05 billion. Conagra Brands reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.37. 3,122,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,593. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,068,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.