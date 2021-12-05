COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.56

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.56 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 677085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 4.04.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at about $799,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 42.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

