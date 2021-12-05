Comparing Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) & Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.8% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Proterra and Daimler’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Daimler $176.25 billion N/A $4.14 billion $15.49 6.25

Daimler has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Daimler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A N/A N/A Daimler 8.57% 19.54% 4.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Proterra and Daimler, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 Daimler 0 1 13 0 2.93

Proterra currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.46%. Daimler has a consensus price target of $93.38, suggesting a potential downside of 3.50%. Given Proterra’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Proterra is more favorable than Daimler.

Summary

Daimler beats Proterra on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand. The Daimler Trucks distributes its trucks under the brand names Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, FUSO, Western Star, and BharatBenz. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment manufactures commercial vans such as Sprinter large van, the Vito mid-size van, and the Mecedez-Benz Citan urban delivery van. The Daimler Buses segment trades city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands. The Daimler Mobility segment consists of tailored financing and leasing packages for customers and dealers. It also provides services such as insurance, fleet management, investment products, and credit cards. The company was founded by Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

