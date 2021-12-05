Comparing Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) & Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Maverix Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$11.15 million ($0.05) -358.20 Maverix Metals $38.58 million 16.63 $23.72 million $0.18 24.44

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Seabridge Gold and Maverix Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Maverix Metals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Seabridge Gold presently has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 279.68%. Maverix Metals has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 98.86%. Given Seabridge Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Maverix Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -3.14% -2.96% Maverix Metals 47.26% 5.12% 4.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Seabridge Gold on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc. engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

