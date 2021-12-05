Comerica Bank Takes $552,000 Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth $957,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 566,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,423,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Health Catalyst by 123,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.49.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $516,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,436.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,258. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

