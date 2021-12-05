Comerica Bank Sells 1,475 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of SMART Global worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 1.02. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

