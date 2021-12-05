Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,051 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,978 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,617,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,601 shares during the period.

PDBC opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $5.39 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

