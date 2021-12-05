Comerica Bank Has $568,000 Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

