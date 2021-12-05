Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.96. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

