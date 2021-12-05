Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chegg were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Chegg by 400.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 174,716 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Chegg by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

