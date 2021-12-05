Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

In related news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.