Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.85

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 119214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLBK shares. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Columbia Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Columbia Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after buying an additional 74,641 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Financial by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 108,142 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

