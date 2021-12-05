Color Platform (CLR) Price Up 128.1% Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $565,002.53 and $2,191.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 128.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,297.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.18 or 0.00925367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00247648 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00028842 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003096 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

