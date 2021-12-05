Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 496.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,863 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,867,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,942,000 after acquiring an additional 325,706 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 83,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NYSE CL opened at $76.77 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

