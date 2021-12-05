Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) President Sells $1,880,496.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56.
Coinbase Global stock opened at $265.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
