Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) President Sells $1,880,496.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $265.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

