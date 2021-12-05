Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 960,780 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,519,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960,780 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up about 2.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $142,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

