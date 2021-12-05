Coho Partners Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33,442 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 3.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Medtronic worth $213,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.38. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $105.02 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist reduced their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

