Coho Partners Ltd. Has $13.07 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $166.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.53 and its 200-day moving average is $168.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

