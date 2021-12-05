CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $525.56 Million

Brokerages predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce $525.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $839.00 million and the lowest is $430.80 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $626.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

CNX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 143,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CNX Resources by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CNX Resources by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 35,133 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CNX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. 2,838,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,912. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

