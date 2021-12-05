Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Clearside Biomedical worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,327 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

CLSD stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

