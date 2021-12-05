ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Edward D. Bagley Purchases 11,950 Shares

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $16,491.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CLRO opened at $1.32 on Friday. ClearOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

Separately, TheStreet cut ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of ClearOne worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.