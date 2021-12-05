Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 374 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average of $137.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

